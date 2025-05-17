SBU Drones Strike Ammunition Depots Of Russia's 126Th Coastal Defense Brigade In Crimea Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian drones have struck the ammunition depots of Russia's 126th Coastal Defense Brigade near Perevalne in Crimea.

A source within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told this to Ukrinform.

Specifically, the attack targeted storage facilities containing military equipment, weapons, and fuel.

Footage provided to Ukrinform shows powerful detonations and fires at the enemy depot site. Local residents also reported smoke rising over the area of the military base itself.

"The SBU continues to effectively target legitimate military objectives in Russian-occupied Crimea. Efforts to degrade the enemy's military capabilities will persist," the source stated.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian FPV drone launch sites, shelters on Kursk front

According to the source, the situation is so serious that Russian forces temporarily shut down traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which runs past the village of Perevalne. There were also reports of Russian military personnel killed in the strike.

In April, SBU strike drones attacked Russia's Promsintez plant, a facility involved in the production of explosives.