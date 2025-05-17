Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Utility Workers Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson

Three Utility Workers Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson


2025-05-17 05:05:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russian forces targeted a municipal vehicle with a drone strike, injuring three utility workers.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 09:00, in the Dniprovskyi district, Russian terrorists used a drone to attack a utility truck belonging to the municipal enterprise 'Parks of Kherson.' A 59-year-old employee sustained a blast injury," the statement said.

Police officers transported the injured man to the hospital.

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians shell Kherson

Later, the administration added that two additional utility workers, born in 1972 and 1974, were also injured and taken to a medical facility by law enforcement. Both suffered concussions and blast injuries.

All three victims are currently undergoing medical examinations.

MENAFN17052025000193011044ID1109560857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search