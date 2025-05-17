Three Utility Workers Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russian forces targeted a municipal vehicle with a drone strike, injuring three utility workers.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 09:00, in the Dniprovskyi district, Russian terrorists used a drone to attack a utility truck belonging to the municipal enterprise 'Parks of Kherson.' A 59-year-old employee sustained a blast injury," the statement said.

Police officers transported the injured man to the hospital.

Later, the administration added that two additional utility workers, born in 1972 and 1974, were also injured and taken to a medical facility by law enforcement. Both suffered concussions and blast injuries.

All three victims are currently undergoing medical examinations.