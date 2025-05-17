Three Utility Workers Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson
The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At around 09:00, in the Dniprovskyi district, Russian terrorists used a drone to attack a utility truck belonging to the municipal enterprise 'Parks of Kherson.' A 59-year-old employee sustained a blast injury," the statement said.
Police officers transported the injured man to the hospital.Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians shell Kherson
Later, the administration added that two additional utility workers, born in 1972 and 1974, were also injured and taken to a medical facility by law enforcement. Both suffered concussions and blast injuries.
All three victims are currently undergoing medical examinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment