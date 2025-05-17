Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
State Tourism Agency Develops Multi-Day Victory Road Tours To Liberated Territories

State Tourism Agency Develops Multi-Day Victory Road Tours To Liberated Territories


2025-05-17 05:05:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new tourism initiative titled“Victory Road” is being developed to promote travel across Azerbaijan's liberated regions, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

According to the agency, the planned route will include single-day and multi-day tours to the districts of Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli, organized through a public-private partnership.

In addition to the new route, tourism infrastructure development is actively underway near Shahbulag Fortress and the Sarsang Reservoir. Infrastructure projects are also ongoing in Tugh village and Hadrut settlement.

The agency added that these areas are being gradually prepared to welcome tourists, with phased development ensuring proper facilities and access.

MENAFN17052025000195011045ID1109560856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search