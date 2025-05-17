State Tourism Agency Develops Multi-Day Victory Road Tours To Liberated Territories
According to the agency, the planned route will include single-day and multi-day tours to the districts of Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli, organized through a public-private partnership.
In addition to the new route, tourism infrastructure development is actively underway near Shahbulag Fortress and the Sarsang Reservoir. Infrastructure projects are also ongoing in Tugh village and Hadrut settlement.
The agency added that these areas are being gradually prepared to welcome tourists, with phased development ensuring proper facilities and access.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment