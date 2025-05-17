State Tourism Agency Develops Multi-Day Victory Road Tours To Liberated Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) A new tourism initiative titled“Victory Road” is being developed to promote travel across Azerbaijan's liberated regions,reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

According to the agency, the planned route will include single-day and multi-day tours to the districts of Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli, organized through a public-private partnership.

In addition to the new route, tourism infrastructure development is actively underway near Shahbulag Fortress and the Sarsang Reservoir. Infrastructure projects are also ongoing in Tugh village and Hadrut settlement.

The agency added that these areas are being gradually prepared to welcome tourists, with phased development ensuring proper facilities and access.