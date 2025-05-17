403
Kuwait Joins WHA78, Launches Strategic Dialogue With UNHCR
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Geneva Nasser Al-Hayen reaffirmed commitment to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA78) and launch strategic dialogue with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Hayen revealed that Kuwait will participate in the 78th session of the (WHA78) that will take place in Geneva from 19-27 May, with a high-level delegation led by Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.
The Assembly will bring together senior representatives from member states and stakeholders under the theme "One World for Health"
This year's session comes at a critical point in time for global health with the recent withdrawal of the United States -- previously WHO's top funder -- it has directly impacted the organization's operational capacity and placed additional pressure on its agenda and resources.
Ambassador Al-Hayen stressed that Kuwait's participation shows its unwavering support for WHO's mission and its readiness to help tackle global health challenges, reflecting the country's deep-rooted dedication to humanitarian and health causes as well as promoting sustainable health systems.
He announced Kuwait's readiness to launch its first-ever strategic dialogue with UNHCR later this month, the dialogue, to be headed by, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The ambassador underscored that this step reflects Kuwait's consistent vision as a leading donor and advocate for humanitarian diplomacy. (end)
amk
amk
