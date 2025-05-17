403
Kuwait Crude Oil Up 9 Cents To USD 64.17 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil rose by nine cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 64.17 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.08 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures went up by 88 cents to USD 65.41 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by 87 cents to USD 61.49 pb. (end)
