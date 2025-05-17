403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Summit Kicks Off In Baghdad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- The 34th Arab Summit kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya leading the participating Kuwaiti delegation.
Apart from Arab leaders, UN chief Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are attending the pan-Arab gathering as guests.
The Arab leaders will mainly discuss a number of major regional issues and crises, primarily the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip. (more)
ahh
Apart from Arab leaders, UN chief Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are attending the pan-Arab gathering as guests.
The Arab leaders will mainly discuss a number of major regional issues and crises, primarily the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip. (more)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment