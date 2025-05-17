Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Summit Kicks Off In Baghdad


2025-05-17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- The 34th Arab Summit kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya leading the participating Kuwaiti delegation.
Apart from Arab leaders, UN chief Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are attending the pan-Arab gathering as guests.
The Arab leaders will mainly discuss a number of major regional issues and crises, primarily the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip. (more)
