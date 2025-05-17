J & K Tourism Hit Badly, Focused Now On Ensuring Peaceful Amarnath Yatra: CM

Talking to reporters, Omar, said that the tourism has been hit quite badly and there is hardly any tourist coming here in this summer season.

“We are now focused on Amarnath Yatra and want to ensure that every pilgrim leaves from here safe and sound,” he said.“We want the incident-free annual pilgrimage and later on we will start looking at what we can do to promote tourism.”

The Chief Minister further said the ceasefire is intact and there were no reports of any violations from LoC and border.“At present, the damage assesment is being done. Once we get the report, the compensation will be provided to the affected people,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Wherever needed , we will get centre's assistance, Omar added.

Moreover, the Chief Minister while reacting to the all-party delegation visiting different countries, said,“During the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, a similar kind of delegation was deputed to multiple countries post Parliament attack. It is once again a good opportunity to put forth India's voice.”

