8 Inmates Escape From US Jail In New Orleans Through Toilet Hole

Eight inmates have escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, by crawling through a hole behind a toilet in their cell. The escape was discovered during a routine headcount on Friday morning, May 16, 2025. Surveillance footage revealed that the inmates used blankets to scale a fence topped with razor wire and fled across a nearby highway.

Among the escapees are individuals convicted of serious crimes, including murder. Two of the fugitives, Kendell Myles and Robert Moody, have been recaptured, while the remaining six are still at large. Authorities suspect that the escape may have been facilitated with inside help, leading to the suspension of three jail employees pending investigation.

Incriminating messages, such as“To Easy LoL,” were found scrawled above the hole, indicating premeditated planning. The escape has raised serious concerns about security lapses and potential internal involvement. Louisiana's Attorney General Liz Murrill has demanded a full investigation and accountability, criticizing the security failures.

This photo obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, May 16, 2025, shows an opening inside a cell at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans. (AP Photo)

The Orleans Justice Center, opened in 2015, houses over 1,400 inmates, primarily pretrial detainees. The facility has faced criticism for overcrowding and staffing shortages, with reports indicating that it is adequately staffed for 900 inmates. Sheriff Susan Hutson has promised a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals, are actively involved in the manhunt for the remaining escapees. Authorities have emphasized the seriousness of the situation and urged the public to report any suspicious activity, warning that anyone found aiding the escapees will face charges as accomplices.

The escape from the Orleans Justice Center underscores significant security vulnerabilities within the facility. The involvement of inmates convicted of serious crimes and the potential internal assistance highlight the need for immediate reforms in jail management and oversight.

