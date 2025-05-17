403
Brazilian Real Breaks Key Support As Dollar Dips Below 5.67 Amid Bearish Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/BRL exchange rate settled at 5.6625 on Friday morning, continuing a downward trend that began earlier this week.
The Brazilian real has gained momentum against the US dollar, reaching levels not seen since October 2024.
Trading data from May 17 shows the currency pair declining by 0.25% from the previous day's close of 5.6633.
The real's strength stems from multiple factors, with improved US-China trade relations playing a significant role.
Recent diplomatic talks between the two economic giants have reduced tensions and benefited Brazil, as China remains the country's largest trading partner. This positive sentiment has encouraged investors to move capital into Brazilian assets.
Brazil's central bank policy continues to support the currency with its high interest rate environment. The Selic rate stands at an elevated 14.75% after a recent increase from 14.25%.
Brazilian Real Breaks Key Support as Dollar Dips Below 5.67 Amid Bearish Momentum
This substantial interest rate differential creates attractive carry trade opportunities for global investors seeking higher yields than those available in developed markets.
Technical indicators on the USD/BRL daily chart reveal a clear bearish trend. The pair has broken below its 50-day moving average and approaches the 200-day moving average near 5.5800.
The RSI hovers around 42, indicating neutral conditions with a slight bearish bias. The MACD histogram shows decreasing negative momentum, suggesting potential consolidation ahead.
Friday's trading follows a week of consistent real appreciation. The USD/BRL pair touched 5.6414 on May 14, moved to 5.6820 on May 15, and closed at 5.6625 on May 16.
This represents a significant recovery from April's highs when the pair briefly approached the 6.0000 level.
Foreign exchange strategists point to Brazil's improving fiscal outlook as another supporting factor.
January's record primary surplus exceeded market expectations and contributed to a larger-than-anticipated decline in gross public debt.
This fiscal discipline has bolstered confidence in the Brazilian economy despite recent growth projection adjustments.
The chart shows key support at 5.6000, a level that has previously triggered bullish rebounds.
A decisive break below could open the path toward 5.5000. Resistance sits at 5.6400 and 5.7000, levels that may cap any potential upside moves in the near term.
Market participants now watch for external developments that could impact the currency pair.
Any shifts in US monetary policy expectations or deterioration in global trade relations could quickly reverse the real's recent gains.
Commodity price fluctuations also remain a concern given Brazil's significant export exposure.
Trading volumes have remained moderate but consistent throughout recent sessions, with increased activity noted during New York trading hours.
This pattern suggests sustained institutional interest in the currency pair rather than speculative short-term movements.
