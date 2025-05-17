Amir Arrives In Baghdad
Baghdad: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in the capital Baghdad, of the sisterly Republic of Iraq.
The Amir was welcomed upon arrival to Baghdad International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Fuad Hussein, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers of Iraq HE Dr. Hamid Al Ghazi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Iraq HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, and a number of ranking officials and members of the Qatari Embassy.
The Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment