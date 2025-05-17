Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Arrives In Baghdad

2025-05-17 04:16:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in the capital Baghdad, of the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

The Amir was welcomed upon arrival to Baghdad International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Fuad Hussein, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers of Iraq HE Dr. Hamid Al Ghazi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Iraq HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, and a number of ranking officials and members of the Qatari Embassy.

The Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation.

