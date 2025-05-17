403
Tourism Revenue Climbs To $2.4 Billion In First Four Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tourism revenue surged to $2.4 billion in the first third of 2025, marking a 15.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan. In April alone, tourism income rose by 34.2 per cent year-on-year to reach $710.3 million. The bank's figures also showed a 19 per cent rise in the number of tourists visiting the Kingdom. Tourism receipts from all nationalities increased, with gains recorded across the board: 7.5 per cent from expatriate Jordanians and other nationalities, 20.7 per cent from Europeans, 20.5 per cent from Americans, 15.6% from Arab countries, and 38.2 per cent from other regions. Meanwhile, Jordanians' spending on outbound tourism grew as well, rising by 6.5 per cent in April to $155.4 million. In the first four months of 2025, such spending totaled $646 million - a 12.8 per cent increase from the same period last year.
