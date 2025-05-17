Msheireb Museums Celebrates International Museums Day With Family Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums is celebrating International Museums Day 2025 with a special family workshop and extended opening hours on Sunday, 18 May. The activities align with this year's theme, "The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities," highlighting museums' evolving role as spaces for learning and community engagement.

The family workshop "Our Story, Our Future" took place on 17 May at Msheireb Museums. Families explored Qatar's heritage through a guided tour, participated in storytelling sessions to craft personal narratives, and used technology to transform their stories into visual presentations.

"At Msheireb Museums, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect generations," said Fatima Al Mansouri, Education Manager at Msheireb Museums. "This workshop celebrates Qatar's cultural heritage while embracing digital literacy and creative expression, actively shaping cultural dialogue in our community."

Led by instructor Ahmed Zerfa in both Arabic and English, the workshop engaged Msheireb residents and the broader community.



Qatar Airways Cargo accelerates Australian exports with Virgin Australia partnership

New records in Doha Diamond League round Latest Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 100, say civil defence rescuers

Read Also

On Sunday, 18 May, International Museums Day, Msheireb Museums is making a special exception by opening its doors on Sunday - a day when Msheireb Museums are normally closed. Visitors can explore the museums from 9 AM to 5 PM, with guided tours available throughout the day upon registration via the museum's website.

This celebration is part of the global International Museum Day, an initiative organised by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) since 1977. Observed on 18 May each year, the day highlights museums as important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples. Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated across 158 countries and territories.

Through its unique narrative approach and commitment to cultural preservation, Msheireb Museums embodies this year's theme by serving as a vital bridge between Qatar's rich heritage and its innovative future. The museums continue to fulfil Msheireb Properties' vision of respecting culture while embracing sustainable development, creating spaces where communities can connect, learn and thrive amidst rapid global change.