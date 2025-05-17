Over 110 Massacred In Israeli Attacks In Gaza
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 115 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli attack across the Gaza Strip, says a media report.
At least 61 people were killed overnight and early on Thursday in a barrage of attacks on the southern city of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera reported.
In Jabalia in northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on al-Tawbah medical clinic killed at least 15 people and wounded several others, the health ministry said.
Israel's army also attacked three hospitals in north and south Gaza: al-Awda hospital in Jabalia, the Indonesian Hospital in Khan Younis and the European Hospital, which the health ministry says is now out of service.
Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah, described“another bloody day” in Gaza, as Israel intensified its air attacks on residential areas.
“Israeli warplanes directly targeted nine houses without any warning in the city of Khan Younis,” he said, adding entire families were“completely wiped out”.
He described the situation as chaotic, with civilians fleeing repeated forced evacuation orders.
“The Israeli military targeted civilians while they were asleep,” launching 13 air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp and nearby areas.
Civil defence teams, he added, were overwhelmed and struggling to rescue those trapped under the rubble due to a lack of equipment.
Abu Azzoum said the strikes reflected a“pattern of attacks not aimed at military targets, but at systematically destroying Gaza's social fabric”.
Hamas said in a statement that Israel was making a“desperate attempt to negotiate under cover of fire” as indirect ceasefire talks take place between Israel and Hamas, involving US envoys and Qatar and Egyptian mediators in Doha.sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment