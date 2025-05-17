Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Up By 23Pc In April

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has surged by nearly 23 percent in April this year, compared to March, a media report said on Saturday.

The trade between the two countries increased from 97 million US dollars in March to 119 million dollars in April on a month-on-month basis, The Nation reported.

The newspaper added the Pakistan-Afghanistan trade showed mixed month-on-month performance between March and April.

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan increased by 21 percent, from 72 million dollars in March to 87 million dollars in April.

The report added imports from Afghanistan rose by 28 percent, increasing from $25 million in March to $32 million in April.

This rise in both exports and imports led to a total bilateral trade volume of $119 million in April – marking a 23 percent increase compared to March.

