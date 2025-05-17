Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Up By 23Pc In April
KABUL (Pajhwok): Bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has surged by nearly 23 percent in April this year, compared to March, a media report said on Saturday.
The trade between the two countries increased from 97 million US dollars in March to 119 million dollars in April on a month-on-month basis, The Nation reported.
The newspaper added the Pakistan-Afghanistan trade showed mixed month-on-month performance between March and April.
Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan increased by 21 percent, from 72 million dollars in March to 87 million dollars in April.
The report added imports from Afghanistan rose by 28 percent, increasing from $25 million in March to $32 million in April.
This rise in both exports and imports led to a total bilateral trade volume of $119 million in April – marking a 23 percent increase compared to March.kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment