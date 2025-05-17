Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
60-Year-Old Gunned Down By Grandson In Faryab

2025-05-17 04:00:30
MAIMANA (Pajhwok): An individual has been arrested on charges of murdering his grandfather in the Khwaja Sabzposh district of northern Faryab province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Maulvi Abdullah Muradi told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Amanullah, 60, a resident of Khwaja Sabzposh, was shot dead by his grandson Minhajuddin inside his shop.”

He attributed the murder to a family dispute, saying:“The suspect had fled the area, but security forces arrested him from a garden with a weapon.” According to Muradi, the suspect's case will be referred to judicial organs on the completion of preliminary investigations.

