Muttaqi-Led Delegation Heads To Iran For TDF

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has travelled to Iran at a head of a high-level delegation.

Muttaqi left for the neighbouring country following an official invitation from his Iranian counterpart Sayed Abbas Araghchi.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), wrote on his X handle Deputy Economic Minister Dr Abdul Latif Nazari was also part of the Afghan team.

In addition to attending the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), Muttaqi is scheduled to meet his Iranian counterpart and other senior officials on boosting bilateral ties.

The forum is scheduled to be held on May 17-19, 2025.

