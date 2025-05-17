403
Brazil'S Ibovespa Retreats From Record High As Banking Sector Drags Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market closed at 139,187 points on Friday, May 16, 2025, declining 0.11% after reaching an all-time high the previous day.
Despite this minor setback, the Ibovespa index posted impressive weekly gains of 1.96%, marking its sixth consecutive week of advances.
This represents the longest winning streak since December 2023 and brings the year-to-date gains to 15.72%. Banco do Brasi led the day's losses with a dramatic 12.69% plunge to 25.67 reais.
The state-owned bank disappointed investors with first-quarter results that missed analyst expectations by approximately 20%.
Its Return on Equity fell to the lowest level since late 2021, triggering a sector-wide selloff in financial stocks.
The agricultural sector faced headwinds after China announced a 60-day suspension of Brazilian chicken imports following the country's first commercial-farm bird flu outbreak.
This regulatory action negatively impacted major producers JBS and BRF, which fell 1.5% and 2.6% respectively.
The outbreak, confirmed in Rio Grande do Sul state, prompted swift containment measures from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture.
Marfrig Alimentos emerged as the day's standout performer, soaring 21.35% to 25.07 reais on merger synergy expectations. Other notable gainers included Pet Center Comercio (7.18%) and CVC Brasil (5.86%).
Technical analysis of the Ibovespa chart shows a strong uptrend with the index trading well above all key moving averages.
The market remains in bullish territory despite Friday's pullback, with support established near 138,000 points.
The RSI indicator approaches overbought territory, suggesting potential consolidation in the short term. Global market dynamics played a significant role in Friday's trading session.
U.S. markets continued their positive momentum, with the S&P 500 rising 0.70% amid optimism following the U.S.-China tariff truce.
This temporary agreement to reduce tariffs between the world's two largest economies has boosted investor sentiment globally.
Currency movements favored Brazilian exporters as the real strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
The USD/BRL rate fell 0.28% to 5.67, enhancing the competitiveness of export-oriented companies.
Investors remain concerned about Brazil's fiscal trajectory amid rumors of popularity-boosting measures in Brasília.
These fiscal worries, combined with mixed corporate earnings and global trade uncertainties, contributed to Friday's cautious market sentiment.
The Ibovespa's impressive six-week rally of 9.38% demonstrates resilience despite these challenges.
With the index just 0.11% below its record close, market participants will closely monitor upcoming corporate earnings, global trade developments, and domestic fiscal policies for directional cues in the coming sessions.

