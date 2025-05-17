Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Places In Kashmir

SIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Places In Kashmir


2025-05-17 03:08:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of a crackdown on terror-related activities in the valley, officials said.

They said the searches were conducted at multiple locations in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar.

According to the officials, the raids were part of the ongoing crackdown on terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also Narco-Terror Module Case: SIA Searches House Of Key Accused In J&K's Poonch SIA Raids Multiple Spots In J&K, Delhi

