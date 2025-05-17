Morocco And Egypt Top In EV Sales In Africa As Unit Sold In The Continent Double To 11,000

Locally assembled EV on display in Africa

NAIROBI, May 17 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Electric car sales in Africa more than doubled to reach 11,000 last year though it accounted for less than 1pc of global sales according to latest data by the International Energy Agency (IEA) .

The Global EV Outlook 2025 indicates that Morocco and Egypt commanded the largest growth of EVs in the continent as sales increased by more the 2,000 backed by increase local production of vehicles and batteries.

The agency says global electric car sales exceeded 17 million last year reaching a sales share of more than 20% supported by increased production in China. China alone registered electric car sales exceeding 11 million which are more than units sold globally.

The agency says China shipped at least 1.25 million electric cars last year accounting for 70pc of global production which boosted uptake especially in emerging markets.

“Our data shows that, despite significant uncertainties, electric cars remain on a strong growth trajectory globally. Sales continue to set new records, with major implications for the international auto industry,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Sales of electric vehicles and electric two wheelers in Kenya have been on the rise boosted by imports as well as local assembly by firms such as BasGo, Roam as well as available financing options.

“Beyond increasing manufacturing investments, asset financiers like M-KOPA, Mogo, and Watu are helping consumers and small business owners in Kenya access electric motorcycles through flexible payment plans and lease-to-own schemes,” said IEA.

Official data indicate that e-mobility power demand in Kenya stood at 2.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) last year out of the total domestic demand of 10,751.7GWh. E-mobility tariff was introduced in 2023/24 financial year with an initial yield of Ksh 19.35 per Unit.

IEA further attributes rapid growth of EV sales to policy incentives and the growing presence of relatively affordable electric cars from Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Last year, global electric car exports increased by 20pc to reach 3.5 million.

Already, in the first quarter of 2025, sales have increased by 35pc to hit 4 million when compared to the same quarter last year.

“This year, we expect more than one in four cars sold worldwide to be electric, with growth accelerating in many emerging economies. By the end of this decade, it is set to be more than two in five cars as EVs become increasingly affordable,” added Birol.

According to data by E-Mobility Association of Kenya, the country had 4,047 newly registered EVs with e-motorbikes accounting for more than half of total registrations as of 2023. - NNN-AGENCIES