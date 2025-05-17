Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Lost 910 Invaders In War Against Ukraine Over Last Day

2025-05-17 03:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to May 17, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 972,600 people, including 910 people over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Russian army lost 10,831 (+6) tanks, 22,553 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 27,942 (+34) artillery systems, 1,386 (+1) MLRS, 1167 (+0) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft , and 336 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 36,278 (+155), cruise missiles - 3,197 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 48,809 (+96), special equipment - 3,892 (+0).

The data is being updated.

Read also: Russian forces actively using small infantry groups in Sumy region – military

As Ukrinform reported, on May 16, as of 22:00, 115 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.

