Bike Taxi Association In Bengaluru Submitted A Formal Representation On Framing Regulatory Framework For Bike Taxi Services In Karnataka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a peaceful demonstration of unity and purpose, over 100 bike taxi drivers, representing the Bike Taxi Association (BTA), convened today (17 May 2025) at the office of the Hon'ble Transport Minister in Bengaluru to submit a formal representation on framing regulatory framework for operating bike taxi services in Karnataka.
The submission underscored the urgent livelihood concerns of more than 6 lakh Kannadiga riders, with over 75% relying on bike taxi services as their primary source of income . The drivers made a respectful appeal for a fair, inclusive, and sustainable regulatory framework, one that acknowledges the critical role bike taxis play in the state\'s mobility ecosystem.
In their memorandum, the association emphasised that bike taxis and delivery two-wheelers operate under the same statutory framework as defined by Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 . They called on the government to issue clear guidelines for bike taxis, citing that these services support over 20 lakh commuters in Bengaluru alone, with more than 50 lakh rides facilitated monthly through mobility aggregator platforms - offering an essential, safe, affordable, and efficient mode of transportation for the public.
The BTA highlighted that more than 80% bike taxi riders including women are local kannadiga men and women, who are earning respectfully since last 6 years through Bike Taxis, and are willing to pay whatever permit fee or tax government may levy for operating bike taxis.
The BTA highlighted that more than 80% bike taxi riders including women are local kannadiga men and women, who are earning respectfully since last 6 years through Bike Taxis, and are willing to pay whatever permit fee or tax government may levy for operating bike taxis.
