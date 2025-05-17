MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA)

1896 -- Sheikh Mohammad bin Sabah II, Kuwait's 6th ruler, passed away. He succeeded during his rule in safeguarding the country against external aggression. He also established public facilities namely markets despited limited income.

1896 -- Sheikh Mubarak bin Sabah bin Jaber Al-Sabah (Mubarak the Great) taook the helm of power to become the country's 7th ruler.

1964 -- Kuwait witnessed the first execution of a convict.

1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law shifting private sector's stake in the Kuwait National Petroleum Company to the state.

1980 -- A decree was issued for establishing the faculty of education at Kuwait University.

1995 -- The anti-smoking law was enacted, prohibiting planting and importing of tobacco. Smoking for people aged less than 21 years has been also banned in public places.

1999 -- The Direct Aid Society was officially recognized, originally founded in 1981 as the African Muslims Agency.

2000 -- A new law was issued allowing non-Kuwaitis to own shares in Kuwaiti joint-stock companies.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al-Daihani won the gold medal in the double trap competition in the world tournament held in Italy.

2002 -- The General Assembly of the World Health Organization elected Kuwait as a member of the executive council in appreciation for its noticeable contributions to public health at the regional and international levels 2004 -- The First Fuel Marketing Company was founded to operate, maintain, and develop fuel stations and customer service centers across Kuwait.

2006 -- His Highness the prime minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah faced the first grilling in the country's political history. MPs requested that a bill on the ten constituencies be referred to the Constitutional Court. The parliament was constitutionally dissolved before the grilling.

2008 -- Kuwait witnessed parliamentary elections for the 12th legislative term according to the five constituency system.

2010 -- The Jordanian King Abdullah II adorned the visiting Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with Prince Al-Hussein bin Ali order, Jordan's highest honorary medal. The Amir granted the monacrh Mubarak Al-Kabeer medal.

2015 -- The northern Al-Zor power station produced the first megawatt of electricity 18 months after establishment.