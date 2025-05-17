403
US Missouri Storms Claim Casualties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 17 (KUNA) -- U.S. Missouri authorities announced that many people were killed or injured due to tornadoes and severe storms that hit the state.
In a post on X late Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Keheo said he was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths and injuries caused by the tornadoes and severe storms that have affected much of the state.
He said the Missouri Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue team is deploying to the City of St. Louis to assist with search efforts.
Local police said officers and firefighters are doing everything they can to respond to calls, pointing out significant damage to North and West St. Louis City.
"At this point, we can confirm at least four people have died," he said, adding, "A curfew will be in effect for parts of the City of St. Louis beginning at 9 p.m., May 16 until 6 a.m., May 17," police added.
"Our officers will be working around the clock with fire department, as we continue to respond to storm-related emergencies," they noted. (end)
