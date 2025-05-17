Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Records In Doha Diamond League Round

2025-05-17 02:07:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Mohammed Ibrahim Abbas has officially qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September, after setting a qualifying time of 1:44.8 in the 800m race at the Doha Diamond League.

The event took place at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium at Qatar Sports Club on Friday, May 16, 2025. Including world and Olympic medalists, 128 athletes participated.

The round set new records in several races and competitions for both men and women. The most notable results included Australia's Matthew Denny winning the discus throw with a throw of 68.97m, while Sweden's Daniel Stahl finished second with a season-best throw of 67.06m. Kristjan Ceh finished third with a season-best throw of 66.92m.

The competition also featured Qatari Moaz Ibrahim, who finished ninth with a throw of 57.87m.

