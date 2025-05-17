Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Heads To Iraq For Arab Summits

2025-05-17 02:07:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the country on Saturday, May 17, 2025, heading to Baghdad, to lead the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 34th Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, at the invitation of HE Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq.

The Amir is accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

