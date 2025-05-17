Juan Ayuso Triumphs On Stage 7 Of The Giro D'italia Isaac Del Toro Finishes Second In UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1-2

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

News | Team –16th May 2025

Juan Ayuso claimed a stunning victory on Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia, a mountainous 168-kilometer route from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo. Ayuso launched a powerful acceleration in the final 400 meters to distance his rivals and cross the finish line solo for UAE Team Emirates-XRG's first stage win in this year's edition.

Isaac Del Toro also delivered an impressive performance to finish second, completing a dominant day for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) took third, while Primož Roglič (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) came in fourth and captured the overall lead, taking the coveted maglia rosa after previous leader Mads Pedersen dropped off in the final kilometers.

With this victory, Ayuso moves up to second in the general classification, just four seconds behind Roglič, firmly establishing himself as a key contender for the Giro title. Del Toro's result further cements his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the peloton.

Today's stage marked the first major showdown between the overall favorites, with Ayuso showcasing his strength on the climbs and his sharp instincts in the finale. UAE Team Emirates-XRG now lead the team classification and Ayuso wears the white jersey as best young rider of the race.

Juan Ayuso:“It's my fourth Grand Tour, and especially in the two Vuelta a Españas I raced I was sometimes very close, but I never managed to pull it off, so to finally do it today in my first Giro d'Italia is something super special and I will always remember this.”

“I knew that I only had one attack, I couldn't mess around and do two or three. In these finals, which are super explosive, you only have one bullet to use. So I let others start attacking before, and then when I saw my distance, I went full gas into the finish.”

Stage 8, a 197-kilometer route from Giulianova to Castelraimondo, awaits tomorrow and is expected to deliver more fireworks in the fight for pink.

Stage 7 results

1. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:20:25

2 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +4”

3 Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) s.t

General Classification after stage 7

1 Roglic (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) 24:32:30

2 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +4”

3 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +9”

Meanwhile, at the centenary edition of the Tour de Hongrie, Italian puncheur Alessandro Covi secured an impressive second-place finish on Stage 3 behind Harold Lopez (XDS-Astana).