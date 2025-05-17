Azerbaijani Products Showcased At Russia Halal Expo 2025 In Kazan
Azerbaijani products are showcased at the "Russia Halal Expo 2025" exhibition in Kazan, as part of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2025."
Azernews reports, the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) at the "Made in Azerbaijan" country stand.
AZPROMO reported that visitors were able to explore Azerbaijani-made confectionery, oils, dried fruits, fruit juices, jams, and mineral waters, with tasting sessions available.
Additionally, the stand offers information about the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan, business development prospects, and transit trade opportunities, including incentives for investors. Video clips on these topics are displayed, along with various printed materials.
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani stand was visited by Tatarstan's Head, Rustam Minnikhanov, and other officials.
