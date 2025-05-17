Ukrainian Climbers Complete Largest Group Ascent Of Mount Everest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 14, six Ukrainians climbed Mount Everest, the largest mass ascent of the world's highest mountain in the history of Ukrainian mountaineering.

This was reported by Valentyn Sipavin, a Kharkiv resident who climbed the peak for the eighth time, to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“On May 14, six Ukrainians climbed Everest. This is definitely the most massive ascent of this mountain by Ukrainians. And the next day, four Ukrainians climbed the fourth peak in the world, Lhotse, which is nearby. This is also the most massive climb for Ukraine in history. And one of the participants set another record - she climbed these two mountains in 12 hours. Usually, these climbs are separated: one day - Everest, the other - Lhotse. And here is such a time! No Ukrainian has ever done this before,” said Sipavin.

According to him, our compatriots are already in the base camp:“They came down. They feel good. They have some problems with their voices, but it's a professional thing after the cold wind.”

In addition to Valentyn Sypavin, two other Kharkiv residents, Vyacheslav Kalashnikov and Margarita Dyachenko, participated in the expedition.

“When the full-scale invasion began, Viacheslav returned from abroad and stood up to defend the country. He fought for almost three years, then resigned because he was wounded. And then he climbed Mount Everest. Margarita became the first Kharkiv woman to climb Everest and Lhotse,” the climber said.

Since 2017, Sipavin himself has conquered Everest for the eighth time, including twice last year.

Photo provided by Valentyn Sipavin