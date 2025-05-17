Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AFU Destroy Russian BUK-M1 SAM In East

AFU Destroy Russian BUK-M1 SAM In East


2025-05-17 01:03:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the separate artillery reconnaissance brigade“Black Forest” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy anti-aircraft missile system“BUK-M1” with a munition in the eastern direction.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Thanks to the skillful actions of the scouts of the Black Forest artillery reconnaissance brigade, it was possible to detect and correct a strike on the Russian BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a munition during its movement,” the statement said.

In the video, the fireworks from the detonation of the BC are the result of an accurate hit on a modern Russian army SAM.

The BUK-M1 air defense system is a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes.

It is one of the key means of enemy air defense.

The estimated cost of such a SAM is about USD 10 million.

Read also: Civilians injured as Russians shell Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, amount to about 971,690 people.

Photo is illustrative

MENAFN17052025000193011044ID1109560488

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search