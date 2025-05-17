AFU Destroy Russian BUK-M1 SAM In East
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
“Thanks to the skillful actions of the scouts of the Black Forest artillery reconnaissance brigade, it was possible to detect and correct a strike on the Russian BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a munition during its movement,” the statement said.
In the video, the fireworks from the detonation of the BC are the result of an accurate hit on a modern Russian army SAM.
The BUK-M1 air defense system is a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes.
It is one of the key means of enemy air defense.
The estimated cost of such a SAM is about USD 10 million.Read also: Civilians injured as Russians shell Kharkiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, amount to about 971,690 people.
Photo is illustrative
