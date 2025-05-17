AFU Destroy Russian BUK-M1 SAM In East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the separate artillery reconnaissance brigade“Black Forest” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy anti-aircraft missile system“BUK-M1” with a munition in the eastern direction.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Thanks to the skillful actions of the scouts of the Black Forest artillery reconnaissance brigade, it was possible to detect and correct a strike on the Russian BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a munition during its movement,” the statement said.

In the video, the fireworks from the detonation of the BC are the result of an accurate hit on a modern Russian army SAM.

The BUK-M1 air defense system is a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes.

It is one of the key means of enemy air defense.

The estimated cost of such a SAM is about USD 10 million.

Civilians injured as Russians shellregion

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, amount to about 971,690 people.

Photo is illustrative