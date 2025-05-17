Compensation For Russian Aggression Must Cover All Losses Since 2014 Deputy Head Of PO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The work of the future Commission for the Review of Applications for Ukraine should be based on justice for all victims of Russian aggression since its real beginning in 2014.

This was emphasized by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra, Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Administration.

She joined online the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on the development of an International Treaty on the Establishment of a Commission on Claims, which took place in The Hague.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the EU, the Council of Europe and more than 50 countries.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized that justice for all victims should be the basis of the future commission's work. After all, Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea, the war in eastern Ukraine and the destruction caused since 2014 cannot be erased or forgotten.

“This means covering all the damage, losses and damages caused by Russia's aggression . Not from 2022, but from its real beginning in 2014,” she said, emphasizing that”selective justice is not justice.”

The meeting participants reviewed the draft agreement in detail. They also discussed the key elements of the future commission: its composition, management principles, and financing.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee is scheduled for July. It will also take place in The Hague.

Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine ready for launch -

It is expected that negotiations on the establishment of the commission will be completed by the end of the year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the establishment of the Commission for Review of Claims for Ukraine is the second integral element of the international compensation mechanism. The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on an international treaty to establish this body was held in The Hague in late March