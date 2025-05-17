403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FIME Show 2025 Set To Transform Global Healthcare Landscape In Miami
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Florida International Medical Expo 2025, the largest medical trade event in the Americas, is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This premier event will bring together over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 55 countries, attracting upwards of 15,000 healthcare professionals from 116 nations.
A Global Hub for Medical Innovation
FIME Exhibition 2025 offers an expansive 16,000 square meters of exhibition space, showcasing the latest advancements in medical devices, equipment, and healthcare solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, engage with industry leaders, and participate in a series of professional conferences designed to provide insights into the future of healthcare
Educational Conferences and Networking Opportunities
The event will feature a robust program of conferences and sessions, where policy makers and industry experts will share knowledge and discuss emerging trends in the medical field. These sessions aim to equip healthcare professionals with the information needed to stay at the forefront of the industry.
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. to Exhibit at Booth X21
Among the notable exhibitors, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments, will be showcasing its advanced orthopedic solutions, including CMF and spine implants, at Booth X21. With over three decades of experience, Siora Surgicals is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the orthopedic industry. Attendees are invited to visit their booth to learn more about their latest products and technologies.
Join the Future of Healthcare at FIME Show 2025
FIME Trade Show 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it's a platform for forging new partnerships, discovering innovative solutions, and gaining valuable insights into the evolving healthcare landscape. Healthcare professionals, manufacturers, and service providers are encouraged to attend this pivotal event to connect with peers and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.
Florida International Medical Expo's Key Details
Dates: June 11–13, 2025
Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida, USA
Exhibitors: 1,300+ from 55+ countries
Visitors: 15,000+ healthcare professionals from 116 countries
A Global Hub for Medical Innovation
FIME Exhibition 2025 offers an expansive 16,000 square meters of exhibition space, showcasing the latest advancements in medical devices, equipment, and healthcare solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, engage with industry leaders, and participate in a series of professional conferences designed to provide insights into the future of healthcare
Educational Conferences and Networking Opportunities
The event will feature a robust program of conferences and sessions, where policy makers and industry experts will share knowledge and discuss emerging trends in the medical field. These sessions aim to equip healthcare professionals with the information needed to stay at the forefront of the industry.
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. to Exhibit at Booth X21
Among the notable exhibitors, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments, will be showcasing its advanced orthopedic solutions, including CMF and spine implants, at Booth X21. With over three decades of experience, Siora Surgicals is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the orthopedic industry. Attendees are invited to visit their booth to learn more about their latest products and technologies.
Join the Future of Healthcare at FIME Show 2025
FIME Trade Show 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it's a platform for forging new partnerships, discovering innovative solutions, and gaining valuable insights into the evolving healthcare landscape. Healthcare professionals, manufacturers, and service providers are encouraged to attend this pivotal event to connect with peers and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.
Florida International Medical Expo's Key Details
Dates: June 11–13, 2025
Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida, USA
Exhibitors: 1,300+ from 55+ countries
Visitors: 15,000+ healthcare professionals from 116 countries
Company :-Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Siora Surgicals
Email :...
Phone :-09810021264
Mobile:- 09810021264Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment