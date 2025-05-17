403
Vermaro Christian University Announces Nominations Open For 2025 Honorary Doctorate Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vermaro Christian University proudly announces the official opening of nominations for its 2025 Honorary Doctorate Program, recognizing outstanding leaders, faith-driven visionaries, and legacy builders who have made a significant impact in ministry, business, education, and community service.
Founded by international bestselling author and grief coach Dr. Vernessa Blackwell, Vermaro Christian University is a faith-based institution dedicated to honoring individuals whose lives reflect purpose, perseverance, and Kingdom leadership. The Honorary Doctorate Program celebrates men and women who have overcome challenges, demonstrated exemplary service, and inspired others through their faith, leadership, and legacy.
“This program is about celebrating hidden heroes-the ones who've made a difference behind the scenes and in the trenches,” said Dr. Blackwell.“We are looking for community builders, ministry leaders, authors, entrepreneurs, and everyday champions who have used their gifts to transform lives.”
Nomination Details:
Nominations are open now through August 15, 2025
Candidates must demonstrate a minimum of 10 years of impactful service in their field
Applications and nomination forms can be submitted at:
Selected honorees will be recognized during a formal graduation ceremony on October 11, 2025
This honorary distinction does not require traditional academic coursework but acknowledges real-life impact and spiritual leadership. It's an opportunity to formally recognize those who have answered God's call in unique and powerful ways.
For media inquiries, interview opportunities, or to partner as a nominator, please contact Dr. Vernessa Blackwell at ....
About Vermaro Christian University:
Vermaro Christian University is a global faith-based academic institution empowering leaders through recognition, education, and legacy-building. The university offers honorary degrees, certification programs, and mentorship experiences rooted in biblical principles and Kingdom excellence.
Contact:
Dr. Vernessa Blackwell, Chancellor
Vermaro Christian University
Email: ...
Website:
