IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis And Tristan Stubbs Rejoin Delhi Capitals Squad
The franchise has also confirmed that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira are currently unavailable.
"Delhi Capitals fully respects their decision, and extends its support and best wishes for their continued success," the franchise said in a statement.
In absence of Starc for the remainder of the tournament, Delhi signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will not be coming back to India due to personal reasons.
While the loss of Jake Fraser-McGurk - one of the most explosive openers of last season - is a significant blow, Mustafizur's inclusion is a strategic pivot that strengthens Delhi's bowling depth. Fraser-McGurk, who lit up IPL 2024 with a flurry of blazing half-centuries and a record-setting 15-ball fifty earlier in the season, had quickly become a fan favourite.
However, his early departure due to personal reasons has opened the door for Delhi to reinforce their attack instead.
Mustafizur had previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL. In IPL 2022, he picked eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.62 while the next season saw him play just two games and take a solitary scalp. Overall, Mustafizur has played 57 matches and picked 61 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.
Currently, Delhi are placed at fifth spot in the points table with 13 points in 11 games. They are in contention for playoffs and will have to win their remaining three games to put strong case for themselves.
With IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17, Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in their next fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
