Russian Forces Actively Using Small Infantry Groups In Sumy Region Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops continue shelling Ukraineєs border areas, with the Sumy region suffering the most.

Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The enemy continues to shell the border areas. The highest concentration of these attacks is on the Sumy region, where they have amassed the most personnel and equipment. Their grouping remains active. However, they are not stopping their shelling of other parts of our area of responsibility, including the Chernihiv region and parts of the Kharkiv region," Mysnyk said.

At the same time, he said that the occupiers were trying to use various types of weapons available to them.

"When we carry out strikes deeper into their territory - where they have concentrated their aviation components or launch short-range attack drones like 'Molniya' and others - they respond, as they did over the past day, by increasing their use of artillery, including barrel artillery. This is an attempt to constrain our forces and keep the border area under constant pressure," the spokesperson said.

4,700 residential buildings damaged by Russian attacks in Sumy region

When asked about the situation along the borders with Belarus and Russia, Mysnyk stated that the Belarusian front has remained stable for a long time, while the situation on the Russian border is constantly shifting.

"The only consistent factor is the enemy's presence all along the border - their military formations are there. And we can't overlook their well-developed internal logistics and transportation infrastructure. They can move units, deliver ammunition, and transport equipment efficiently. So much depends on how effectively we can disrupt that," he said.

Mysnyk said that Ukraine's Defense Forces were targeting enemy ammunition stockpiles, military equipment, artillery, and transport logistics.

"We're identifying their technical military assets, because artillery also requires aerial reconnaissance support. They're installing electronic surveillance systems along the border - we detect all of this and work to destroy it to prevent the enemy from feeling comfortable. When enemy artillery or armored vehicles attempt to move through the border area, we don't allow them to do so freely - we quickly identify their routes and try to eliminate them as much as possible," he said.

According to Mysnyk, Russian forces are actively using small infantry groups in the Sumy region, trying to expand the zones of active combat. However, these groups are being destroyed from the air by Ukrainian drones.

"First and foremost, the enemy is targeting populated areas and civilians. Over the past day alone [on May 15], they shelled 52 settlements. They're also using remote mining tactics, scattering 'petal' mines - small anti-personnel mines - and other explosive devices. Some of these have delayed-action fuses and are dropped by drones, with the aim of detonating later when civilians approach them," he said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine