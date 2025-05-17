Buy Ukrainian Products Initiative Presented In Sweden

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of a working visit to Sweden, Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval presented the Buy Ukrainian Products initiative, which aims to support domestic agricultural producers.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The presentation of the Buy Ukrainian Products initiative is an important step in support of Ukrainian agricultural producers and a clear signal: Ukrainian products are valued, Ukrainian products are trusted, Ukrainian products are bought. This is not just about trade. It is about Europe's openness, solidarity and trust. And the partnership between Ukraine and Sweden has a long and strong perspective,” Koval emphasized.

The presentation became possible due to close cooperation between the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry and the Swedish International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ministry.

The project also involved the CEOs of the country's three largest retail chains (ICA, Coop and City Gross), as well as the heads of leading importers' associations and Svensk Handel (Swedish Commerce).

According to Koval, they not only expressed their readiness to increase the volume of purchases of Ukrainian goods, but also supported the placement of Ukrainian-made products on visible and priority shelves in supermarkets.

A reminder that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expects to reach an agreement with the European Commission on autonomous trade measures by June 5, 2025.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry