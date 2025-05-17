Lauren Gottlieb On Performing At 95Th Academy Awards: Felt Deep Responsibility
The performance of Naatu Naatu was introduced by actress Deepika Padukone at the Oscars and sung live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Lauren performed alongside dancers Billy Mustapha and Jason Glover, who were styled as stand-ins for NTR Jr. and Charan's characters.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Lauren discussed what it meant to represent Indian dance on such a global platform.
She told IANS:“Being part of Naatu Naatu meant everything to me, because it was more than just a performance. It was a representation of India, of Indian dance, of the joy and power of our culture on the biggest stage in the world. I felt this deep responsibility to make sure we did it justice, that everyone could feel proud seeing us up there.”
She said it was genuinely one of the most surreal moments of her life.
“Standing center stage at the Oscars, finishing the performance with my hands in Namaste, bowing in front of the entire Hollywood elite-and knowing the whole world was watching-it was beyond anything I could have dreamed.”
Lauren added:“Even now, just talking about it brings up so much emotion. It was a lifelong dream come true and a moment I'll carry with me forever.
The song“Naatu Naatu” made history as it went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.
“RRR” is an epic historical action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan as fictionalised versions of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris among many others. The film serves as a fictional tribute to the revolutionaries and their fight against oppression.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment