BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List For Q1 2025 Showcases 11 Interesting New Books Worth A Look

Image caption: BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List for Q1 2025.

“This time out we have a fun mix of fantasy fiction, lifestyle and pure business books,” says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late '70s, and is also CEO of the website's parent company, NEOTROPE.

11 BOOKS WORTH A LOOK FOR Q1 2025:

(alphabetical order by book title)

:: BEFORE THE CAMINO: YOUR POCKET GUIDE TO PREPARE YOUR BODY AND MIND FOR THE CAMINO DE SANTIAGO

Camino Chronicles Press and Karin Kiser have released“Before the Camino: Your Pocket Guide to Prepare Your Body and Mind for the Camino de Santiago.” While most Camino guidebooks focus on logistics, Kiser takes a new approach in this comprehensive guide, addressing the deeper issues that compel people from all walks of life to the Camino de Santiago. Karin Kiser is the author of 10 books, and has been on and off the Camino de Santiago since 2011 – as a pilgrim, hospitalera, Pilgrim Office volunteer, and guide for small groups.

:: CIRCLE OF PEACE: A GREEK TALE OF PERSE'S GREAT HALL

From acclaimed author Sophia Kouidou-Giles comes“Circle of Peace: A Greek Tale of Perse's Great Hall” (ISBN: 978-1647428488), is aa stunning standalone novel that offers a captivating blend of history, drama, and timeless human emotion to illuminate the untold story of Perse, Circe's mother and the formidable wife of the sun god Helios. In this bold retelling, Perse emerges as a compelling heroine who navigates the complexities of grief, loyalty, and resilience to become a voice for peace in a tumultuous world. Kouidou-Giles holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's in social work. In her 30-year child welfare career, she served as a practitioner, educator, researcher, and administrator and published articles in Greek and English professional journals.

:: CULTIVATING CHAMPIONS OF CI: A LEADER'S TOOLBOX FOR CREATING A CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT CULTURE

Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and leadership expert Gary Cox's latest book,“Cultivating Champions of CI: A Leader's Toolbox for Creating a Continuous Improvement Culture” (ISBN: 978-1779622884), offers leaders a practical approach to building a culture of continuous improvement (CI) within their organizations. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in CI leadership across diverse industries, Cox has a proven track record of enhancing organizational performance and employee engagement.

:: DISCOVERING AND EMBRACING YOUR LIFE PURPOSE

After decades of helping others find meaning in their lives, renowned life coach and entrepreneur Paul T. Peters offers his proven method in“Discovering and Embracing Your Life Purpose” (ISBN: 978-1964377681), a practical guide to uncovering one's unique calling. The book details how Peters overcame significant personal challenges, including addiction, relationship failures, and career setbacks.

:: HARBINGER

Fantasy lovers and epic world-building enthusiasts have a new saga to explore in“Harbinger” (ISBN: 978-1998454334), the latest novel by Niah Bach. This spellbinding tale of prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love takes readers deep into the mystical realm of Praetoria, where the fate of an empire hangs in the balance. Bach crafts a journey filled with tension, romance, and intrigue.“Harbinger” is perfect for fans of immersive fantasy and character-driven narratives.

:: I NEED A MINUTE: EMBRACING YOUR MENTAL HEALTH: A GUIDE FOR PEOPLE OF FAITH

A just-in-time new book for today's stressed-out world,“I Need A Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health: A Guide for People of Faith” (ISBN: 979-8303903685) helps readers seeking to integrate their faith with their mental health journey. This timely guide by author Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison empowers readers to embrace vulnerability, overcome stigma, and find peace, healing, and purpose through a holistic, faith-driven approach. Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison is an Army Chaplain, spiritual trauma-informed counselor and coach, prolific author, international speaker, mentor, wife, mother, and grandmother.

:: KNOW, TRUST, ABANDON

Gerald Mackrell, a lifelong seeker of spiritual truth, invites readers on a deeply personal journey of faith, reflection, and exploration in his latest book,“Know, Trust, Abandon” (ISBN: 978-1779623188). Mackrell's thought-provoking work delves into humanity's perennial question:“Is there any meaning to life, or am I merely part of an elaborate accident that occurred millions of years ago?” While science offers a plausible framework with theories like the“Big Bang,” Mackrell probes deeper, addressing the spiritual dimensions that science often leaves untouched.

:: THE EVERYDAY LEADER: INNER MASTERY, OUTER IMPACT

Leadership coach and workplace performance consultant Laura Dowling's new book,“The Everyday Leader: Inner Mastery, Outer Impact” (ISBN: 978-1779623645) is an insightful guide that redefines leadership as an accessible and essential practice for individuals at every level. Through a structured framework –“From ME,”“To WE,” and“To US” – Dowling guides readers through a self-discovery process that fosters leadership rooted in self-awareness, collaboration, and societal impact. The book reinforces the notion that“self-knowledge is the master key to personal and professional success.”

:: THE HIDDEN FORCE WITHIN: PRACTICAL TOOLS TO INTEGRATE ENERGY MEDICINE INTO YOUR HEALTH AND HEALING

When Sarah Lascano faced debilitating chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple food sensitivities affecting 90% of her diet, doctors told her there was nothing they could offer. After years of searching, she found dramatic healing when she discovered energy medicine. It is now her passion to help people find healing for hard-to-treat illness, even when nothing else has worked. In her new book,“The Hidden Force Within: Practical Tools to Integrate Energy Medicine into Your Health and Healing” (ISBN: 978-0999651940), she shares a new way of looking at symptoms and practical healing solutions.

:: THE SELF SERVANT: INSPIRATIONAL LESSONS FROM A VISIONARY CEO TO CREATE EXTRA-ORDINARY LIFE

“The Self Servant: Inspirational Lessons from a Visionary CEO to Create Extra-Ordinary Life” (ISBN: 978-1964377520), chronicles the remarkable journey of Antonio McBroom from rural North Carolina to award-winning CEO, presenting an innovative framework for leadership that combines self-development with servant leadership principles. The book demonstrates how combining tenacity, self-awareness and servant leadership creates sustainable success in both business and life.

:: THE TALE OF SIR VALIANT AND EARL VLADIMOOR: A CLASH OF GOOD AND EVIL

Canadian author William J. Birrell's latest fantasy adventure book,“The Tale of Sir Valiant and Earl Vladimoor: A Clash of Good and Evil” (ISBN: 978-1779624901), is a classic tale of heroism and sacrifice follows the adventures of Sir Valiant, a steadfast knight, as he battles against the sinister Vladimoor, the Dark Earl of Dragonshire, in a fight for justice, honor, and love. Holding multiple degrees, including a Master of Education, Birrell has combined his passion for storytelling with his long-established academic background.

ABOUT PUBLISHERS NEWSWIRE:

Publishers NewswireTM is an online publication founded in 2004, part of the Neotrope News Network, covering books and publishing, music and software news. Publishers Newswire does not endorse,“recommend,” or review any of the book titles mentioned, and the specific books mentioned are for informational purpose only. No fee or other consideration was paid for inclusion in this list.

ABOUT NEOTROPE:

Neotrope® has been in the publishing business since the late 1970s, when then teenage founder Christopher Simmons published first“The Comic Collectors Comic Checklist” sold at the San Diego Comic-Con. The company went on to publish“The Galaxy of Fandom” a two-issue entertainment magazine, and later“The Adama Journal” a fanzine for“Battlestar Galactica.” In 1982,“The Unicorn Hunters Guidebook” was featured in Playboy magazine. In 1987, a fanzine for“Star Trek: The Next Generation” called“Galaxy Class” launched. In 2008, the company published“FRACTOPIA” a coffee table art book by Simmons (ISBN: 978-0971055506; Neotrope Press).

The company publishing unit was originally called Silver Unicorn Graphics (S.U. Graphics and Marketing), became Mindset Press in 1987 and Neotrope Press in 1997. The Neotrope News Network was launched in 2004.

The company is also a leader in online advertising and marketing, public relations, music/video and multimedia. Neotrope is based in the Southern California wine country of Temecula. Neotrope® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Jan. 2023.

Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first article to POLYPHONY magazine. Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist's Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.

Learn more about Neotrope at: (website under reconstruction).

NOTE: NEOTROPE does not publish any of the“books to bookmark” mentioned in this press release nor represent any author or publisher in an agency capacity. For questions about any of the books mentioned contact the author or publisher directly and not this website.

