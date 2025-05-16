Yaneth Marín Brought Dignity And Well-Being To A Poor Family

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) We need more people like Yaneth Marín, who changed the quality of life for a poor Panamanian family. The family had a bathroom that did not meet even basic requirements. The family had a latrine bathroom in appalling conditions. It was falling apart and the children, three in total, washed themselves in those conditions. Ultimately, the quality of life for these people changed thanks to Marín and her followers, who got to work and built a bathroom, complete with a toilet and shower, in four days.

In three days, a fundraiser was held, and two more days were spent purchasing everything for the project, which had its challenges, given the condition of the site and the weather that made it difficult to get the materials. There are some videos where you can see Marín and even the children carrying the materials up the hill. Marín thanked all those who donated.“They gave dignity, hope, and well-being to a family in need,” she reflected. “Your generosity allowed a simple bath to become a symbol of love. Thank you for showing that when we come together we can change lives,” she said. In addition to the bathroom, the leftover resources were used to buy food, a bunk bed for the children, and a table and chairs. “Thank you to Yaneth's friends for helping us, we are very happy. Goodbye and have a good time,” were the words of the children, who excitedly opened their cabin.

