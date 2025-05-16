Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Judge Declares Arrest Of Suntracs Leader Jaime Caballero Legal -

Judge Declares Arrest Of Suntracs Leader Jaime Caballero Legal -


2025-05-16 11:04:42
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A judge, Meylin Jaén, ruled this Friday, May 16, that the arrest of Suntracs leader Jaime Caballero is legal and valid. He is scheduled to be heard for alleged crimes against economic order, specifically for his involvement in a money laundering case. The prosecutor in the case is Emeldo Márquez, who also handled the New Business corruption case. Caballero was arrested in the province of Chiriquí during the protests on May 12.

MENAFN16052025000218011062ID1109560302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search