AT&T Wave Analysis 16 May 2025

AT&T: ⬆️ Buy

– AT&T reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 28.35

AT&T recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the support zone between the key support level 26.00, 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from January and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The active impulse wave iii belongs to the minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of March.

Given the strong daily uptrend, AT&T can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 28.35, which reversed the previous impulse wave i.