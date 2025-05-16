Tinygemsbreaks Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) Reaffirms 2025 Guidance, Highlights M&A Pipeline And Flexible Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Capstone Holding (NASDAQ: CAPS) reaffirmed its 2025 targets of a $100 million revenue run-rate and $10 million in adjusted EBITDA, supported by a strong M&A pipeline and disciplined cost control. The company is evaluating acquisition opportunities at 4–6x EBITDA multiples, with up to 45% non-cash consideration, and has secured an equity line of credit to support deals without upfront dilution. Subsidiary Instone remained on track despite seasonal headwinds, with cost run-rate guidance intact and growth expected to pick up in Q3.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Capstone's Instone subsidiary currently serves 31 U.S. states, with proprietary offerings including stone veneer, landscape stone, and modular masonry systems. Capstone's strategy blends organic growth with disciplined accretive M&A, supported by a shareholder-aligned capital structure.

For more information, visit the company's website at:

