Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Draws Additional Experience To Board Amid Ramp-Up To Production



Vancouver-based gold and silver resource developer ESGold Corp. is preparing to begin production on a legacy mine restoration project at Quebec that will improve the environment while generating revenue for the company's planned exploration project

As the company prepares for transition to the production stage, it has announced the appointment of experienced junior miner builder Peter Espig to its Board of Directors

Espig gained distinction by helping junior miner Nicola Mining into a cash-flowing enterprise from creditor-protection status ESGold's Montauban Gold-Silver Project covers 265 mining claims across 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) with tailings for its reclamation effort, while the company conducts the site's first-ever systematic exploration program to determine the size of the remaining deposit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Pre-production gold and silver resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is announcing the appointment of seasoned mining executive and former global investment banker Peter Espig to its Board of Directors, establishing a vital leadership resource for the company as it prepares to transform itself from an exploration-stage junior into one of Canada's important precious metals producers.

ESGold is distinguishing itself as an explorer and developer focused on expanding its clean extraction model that turns legacy mine sites into revenue-generating assets. The company is aiming to set new...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN