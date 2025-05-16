CNH Expands Connectivity Solutions With Spacex's Starlink
“We're thrilled to offer our customers access to industry-leading satellite connectivity, enabling them to maximize the potential of our full suite of precision technology in even the most challenging rural environments,” said Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer at CNH.
How Starlink supercharges the delivery of CNH's precision tech
Starlink's advanced satellite network offers reliable, low-latency internet. This enables our intelligent machines to communicate and coordinate efficiently, enhancing productivity and yield. It seamlessly integrates with our FieldOpsTM digital platform, giving our customers visibility of their machines and providing data from anywhere, anytime. It also gives our customers greater data streaming capabilities by keeping their farm management devices consistently connected, regardless of location.
Prescription spraying is another powerful use case where Starlink's fast and reliable transmission technology will benefit farming operations. The lack of connectivity in a market such as Brazil, for example, can make farm logistics challenging. CNH's FieldXplorer platform uses AI to transform drone images into a field map that distinguishes between weeds and crop. With Starlink we can now export that data near instantaneously to create a prescription spraying map for the machine. This enables farmers to apply crop protection products sooner, controlling weeds earlier, which ultimately helps improve crop yields.
This collaboration underscores CNH's ongoing commitment to equipping farmers with reliable, tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of agriculture, while amplifying the capabilities of precision technology from wherever they are.
