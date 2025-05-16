Misappropriation Of Funds: ACB Registers Case Against Teacher, Others

A spokesman in a statement issued to Kashmir Observer said that ACB has registered a case under FIR number 01/2025 in Police Station ACB Udhampur under sections 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of J&K P.C Act, Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC against a public servant Sajjad Hussain, then Teacher (Incharge Headmaster) of Govt. Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana, District Reasi, Abdul Aziz, Contractor and others started investigation.

“An enquiry was conducted by ACB against the above named Govt. Official after receipt of a report from Director School Education Jammu substantiating therein the allegations of misappropriation of funds and use of substandard material in school building of Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana,” the statement reads.

It surfaced during the course of the probe that funds to the tune of Rs 11.50 lakhs were released in favour of Sajjad Hussain, then Teacher (Incharge Headmaster) of Govt. Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana under SSA scheme for construction of School Building of Middle School Jandreli by then ZEO Chassana during the period 2016-17.

“The construction work was carried out by Sajjad Hussain through contractor Abdul Aziz without observing codal formalities/norms meant for the purpose, besides withdrawal of funds etc,” the statement added.

During spot visits by the Engineering Wing of ACB, many shortcomings were observed like cracks between slab and beams, non-execution of electric work, face lifting, cement flooring, and fixing of glass strips, door/window/shutter etc.

“Apart from, non-maintenance of cash books as well as payment made without following the codal procedure etc. are also observed as a result of which a loss to the tune of Rs 1,65,634.86 has been caused to Govt. exchequer,” ACB spokesman said.

By acting in the manner, Sajjad Hussain, teacher (I/C Headmaster), by abuse of his official position and in league with contractor Abdul Aziz and others executed the substandard work of said school building, thereby conferred undue benefit to contractor and others and corresponding gain to himself, he said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on.

