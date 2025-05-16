PM Surya Ghar Scheme Hits Roadblock In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by the Union Government to promote rooftop solar adoption, appears to have entered a state of stagnation in Jammu and Kashmir. Over six months have passed since the scheme's introduction, yet applicants who had previously registered on the JAKEDA (Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency) portal continue to remain in limbo-awaiting a seamless transfer to the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) portal.
Despite early promises of integration and expedited implementation, there has been little to no movement in streamlining the application process, leaving both customers and vendors frustrated.
“Nothing has changed in six months. Our applications are still stuck. There is no clarity, no updates,” said a local vendor who wished to remain anonymous.“The lack of coordination has demotivated vendors and discouraged potential adopters.”
This delay has created a vicious cycle-vendors are unable to fulfill customer expectations due to bureaucratic hurdles, which in turn sours public interest and participation.
Observers are now drawing parallels with previous solar initiatives in the Union Territory, notably the rooftop solar scheme that targeted government buildings with a 60% central subsidy. That project, too, was marred by poor execution and eventually fizzled out without achieving its goals.
Worryingly, stakeholders fear history may repeat itself.“Central schemes have a limited shelf life. If the current deadlock persists, the subsidies and support may be phased out before beneficiaries can take advantage of them,” a senior energy consultant said.
Adding to the frustration is the apparent absence of direct coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which is overseeing the national rollout. Applicants say they are unsure where to turn, as neither local authorities nor central agencies are responding effectively.
