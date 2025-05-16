Gaza Offensive Expanded With Airstrikes, Ground Troop Deployment: Zionist Military Palestinian Death Toll: 53,119

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 17 (NNN-WAFA) – The barbaric Israeli military, said yesterday, it had stepped up its operations in the Gaza Strip, launching a wave of airstrikes and deploying additional ground forces, in an effort to establish operational control in parts of the enclave.

The Zionist Defence Forces (IDF) said, the intensified assault marked the start of a new operation codenamed“Gideon's Chariots,” which aims to expand the scope of fighting and advance key war objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

“IDF troops will continue to operate in order to“protect Israeli civilians” and achieve the objectives of the war,” the trigger-happy military said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the recalcitrant Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the Zionist forces would enter Gaza“with full force” in the coming days, as part of efforts to defeat Hamas.

Health officials in Gaza said, at least 109 people were killed and 216 wounded, in the northern part of the territory yesterday, amid the latest brutal Israeli bombardment.

The intensification followed Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza on Mar 18, after a brief lull in fighting. Since then, at least 2,985 more Palestinians have been killed, and 8,173 injured, bringing the total number of deaths since the conflict erupted in Oct, 2023, to 53,119, with 120,214 wounded, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Hamas accused the Israeli regime, on Thursday, of disregarding ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts, saying, the Israeli regime is pursuing“an endless war.”

“The barbaric Israeli regime is responding to mediation efforts with military pressure on civilians, mass bombing, and more suffering for the Palestinian people, in a desperate attempt to impose its terms under fire,” Hamas said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA