Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marking Kuwait Woman Day, expressed pride of the noticeable contributions by the women in building and developing the dear homeland.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed pride in the significant achievements and contributions made by Kuwaiti women.

GENEVA -- UN's human rights Commissioner Volker Turk condemned Israel's intensified attacks in Gaza and what seems to be an effort to permanently remove the population, describing it as "ethnic cleansing." 3231935 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said the United States has submitted a proposal on a nuclear deal to Iran, urging Tehran to take rapid action on it.

MANAMA -- Chairman of the Kuwaiti Basketball Association, Dhari Barjas said that the congress of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in Manama is an important platform to discuss and exchange experiences. (end) mb