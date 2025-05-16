One Year Into Their Successful Collaboration The Texas Southern University Board Of Regents And President Look To The Future, Together

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we launched the search, leaders across Texas shared their affection for TSU as a historic institution and noted the need for leadership to provide strategic focus and to enhance student success metrics. President Crawford met all our criteria, and then some," said Brandon L. Simmons, Chairman of the TSU Board of Regents. "Our board has assumed responsibility for working together - adopting the motto 'One Band, One Sound' - and supporting our President's ability to provide long-term, stable leadership."

Reflecting on his first year, President Crawford said, "This first year at Texas Southern University has been a remarkably heart-fulfilling experience. The depth of desire and capability in our students to succeed is awe-inspiring. In collaboration with the Chairman and the entire Board of Regents, we are shaping a vibrant future to make 'excellence in achievement' more than a motto, but a philosophy in action."

On his first Legislative Session in Texas, "Walking into the Texas Capitol for the first time, no doubt, everything is bigger in Texas, and I believe that our approach and engagement with the Legislature on bold and transformative initiatives for our students matched the Texas ethos of bold aspirations and expectations," said President Crawford.

"I am grateful for all of our state leaders in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government for their substantive engagement with our President during his first session," said Chairman Simmons. "They asked thoughtful questions about academic achievement, faculty excellence, and the status of facilities."

As the regular 140-day legislative session comes to an end, important legislation, such as the state budget, is still outstanding. Chairman Simmons said, "While we await the outcome of the Session, we are working to support our President as he implements reforms and upgrades across the university. We have been inspired by Federal and Texas DOGE efforts, and we are currently engaged in what we believe is a first-of-its kind operational and resource allocation review with the aim of improving our ability to increase return on investment for students and taxpayers, as measured by student success and workforce development outcome metrics. We have also launched multiple strategic initiatives aligned with Texas leaders' key priorities, including combating antisemitism through an interfaith partnership with the Israeli Consulate to the Southwest United States and the Jewish Federation of Houston, featuring local and international student and faculty exchanges. This effort builds on a generational relationship between Texas Southern University and the Jewish community of Texas, one that dates back to the university's founding in 1927 and reflects a shared commitment to combating all forms of hate."

President Crawford added, "The Legislature has passed very important legislation to ensure that Texas remains a national leader in higher education. The Board and I look forward to working together to implement these policies over the next two years and to returning to the Capitol together in two years for the 2027 legislative session."

