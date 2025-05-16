BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY SELLS LASOLA's MARKET, NORMANDY BEACH, NJ
The new owners intend to run the 2025 season in a manner consistent with previous years, while also introducing their own unique specialty products. To facilitate a smooth and seamless transition, the former owners and key personnel will remain on site throughout the entire season. Lasolas Market is open seven days a week, May through September and then closed for the winter season.
SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment