BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY SELLS LASOLA's MARKET, NORMANDY BEACH, NJ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This transaction was not only a meeting of the minds, but a meeting of the meats," as noted by Mr. Gillis . The hallmark of Bielat Santore & Company since 1978 has been the ability to connect the ideal buyer with the right seller opportunity; and this deal was no exception. Mid-Shore Meats of Toms River sought to expand its Ocean County presence, and what better opportunity than at the picturesque Jersey Shore. With over 30 years of a successful record, Mid-Shore proudly identifies as an "old school" butcher shop and deli, specializing in Italian meats and delicacies. The business has earned a reputation for an extensive selection of delectable, house-made sausages, stuffed breads, subs, salads, and wraps, not to mention the renowned mozzarella and Brooklyn breads. Mid-Shore Meats' store motto is, "We are not the best, but there's no one better."

The new owners intend to run the 2025 season in a manner consistent with previous years, while also introducing their own unique specialty products. To facilitate a smooth and seamless transition, the former owners and key personnel will remain on site throughout the entire season. Lasolas Market is open seven days a week, May through September and then closed for the winter season.

