“Life Of Abuse To Success: A Child's Story” Is A Poignant Memoir Of Resilience By Walter Paul Lawrence

A heart-rending yet hopeful journey from childhood trauma to triumph, offering guidance for families, teens, and every soul seeking healing.

- excerpt from the bookGREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kravitz and Sons LLC is delighted to be the publisher of“Life of Abuse to Success : A Child's Story” by Walter Paul Lawrence . In this powerful memoir, Lawrence invites readers into his earliest memories of violence, loss, and hardship, then guides them through the choices and inner strength that transformed his life into one of purpose and hope.In vivid, unflinching detail, Lawrence recounts his childhood-moving from New Jersey to California, surviving family turmoil, and enduring abuse that would have broken many. Each chapter reads like a testament to human endurance, blending personal narrative with reflections on faith, forgiveness, and the small acts of courage that reshape destiny.The inner section of the book explores his teenage years, navigating gang-ridden schools, early work, and near-death experiences at the beach, illustrating how moments of calm resolve can lead to life-saving outcomes. Readers will witness his journey from a frightened boy to a young man determined to write his own story.In the final part, Lawrence shares how he built a life beyond survival: founding businesses, serving as a corrections officer, and ultimately finding peace as a school crossing guard. His candor about lost bonds, fractured relationships, and the healing power of community offers practical wisdom for anyone rebuilding after trauma.Walter Paul Lawrence, now in his 70s, has devoted decades to serving others, first as a counselor and adjunct instructor, now as a school crossing guard in Citrus County, Florida. A lifelong Catholic whose faith sustained him through grief and abuse, he penned this“finale” as both catharsis and guide.Raised amidst chaos, Lawrence never stopped believing in second chances: he's worked in public schools, taught Sunday classes, and driven buses and helicopters before retiring from law enforcement. His hopes for teenagers, parents, and grandparents alike shine through every page-this isn't a dictation but an invitation to choose hope, set healthier examples, and chart brighter futures for themselves and those they love.Purchase“Life of Abuse to Success: A Child's Story” by Walter Paul LawrenceLinks:.Kravitz and Sons:.Barnes and Noble:.Amazon:.Walmart:

